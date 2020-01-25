Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, one of the busiest actors of the Hindi film industry has completed 29 years in showbiz. Akshay’s debut film Saugandh was released exactly on this day 29 years ago in 1991.

Akshay’s real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. However, he changed it after he made his entry into movies. His close friends still call him by Rajiv. Born in Amritsar, Akshay lived in Old Delhi for some time. After that his entire family shifted to Mumbai. In Mumbai, Akshay Kumar studied at Don Bosco School.

Akshay has worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok, Thailand. Akshay also learned some tricks of martial arts there. Akshay was fond of martial arts since childhood. From the 8th class, he also started training for it.

Few people know that Akshay had given the audition for Aamir Khan’s film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander for Deepak Tijori’s role but he was rejected. Before making his debut as an actor, Akshay appeared in a small role in filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s film Aaj as Karate instructor.

Director Abbas-Mustan’s thriller film Khiladi turned the tables for the superstar who was supposed to make his debut in Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kante. His first big hit was Mohra, released in 1994. In 1994 he starred in Yash Chopra’s Yeh Dillagi opposite Kajol, for which he was nominated for the best actor at the Filmfare Awards and Star Screen Award. Action sequence remained his USP in the ’90s. Akshay saw big success with the Khiladi series which includes: Khiladi, Mein Khiladi Tu Anari, Sabse Bada Khiladi & Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

Akshay, who has done four-five films in a year, recently became the fourth highest-grossing actor in the world. His name is at number four on the Forbes list. No other Indian actor’s name is included in this list. Accordingly, he is the highest-grossing actor in India. This list came in September 2019.