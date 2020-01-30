Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s Khiladi star and fitness enthusiast Akshay Kumar was seen playing beach volleyball with a group of boys.

Akshay Wednesday took to Instagram, where he is seen playing volleyball on the seaside with a bunch of boys.

“Joined these boys for a game of volleyball this morning at the beach. You don’t always need a gym to exercise, mix it up…it’s fun,” he captioned the video.

The clip currently has over 1.8 million views.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. This year, he will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj.

The National-Award winning actor also has Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom in his kitty.