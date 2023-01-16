Mumbai: The motion poster of the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer upcoming film ‘Selfiee’ was unveiled Sunday.

Akshay took to his Instagram to share the motion poster on his feed which shows him standing face-to-face with Emraan’s character of a cop in the film.

The superstar captioned the video: “Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star! Find out what happens when a fan turns against his Idol. Watch #Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th.”

Karan Johar mentioned in his caption: “Superstar aur Superfan ki aisi kahaani, aap ne suni naa hogi kahin! Dekhiye #Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th (An unheard tale of a superstar and a superfan).”

‘Selfiee’ is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama ‘Driving Licence’. The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy.

It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his licence. The matter spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

As soon as the makers posted the video on social media, a section of the audience outright bashed them.

One social media user wrote: “Suni bhi and dekh li … remake hai (have heard it and seen it, duh, it’s a remake).”

Another wrote: “Another successful remake from Malayalam movie … only way Akshay Kumar can survive in Bollywood is either make patriotism movie or copy from South Indian movie.”

Some also compared it to Shah Rukh Khan’s 2016 film ‘Fan’, One user wrote: “Fan movie of SRK ka copy lag raha hai (looks like a copy of SRK’s ‘Fan’).”

IANS