New Delhi: Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 earned Rs 29.62 crore nett at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, the makers announced Monday.

Also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the film is directed by first-time filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi. It released April 18.

Production banner Dharma Productions shared the box office collection on its social media pages. The poster had a day-wise breakdown of the collection on it.

Kesari Chapter 2 collected Rs 7.84 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 10.08 crore on the next day. The film earned Rs 11.70 crore on its third day.

The film, which is a follow-up to Akshay’s 2019 film Kesari, delves into an untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

It narrates the true story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire in the 1920s.

The movie is based on the book ‘The Case That Shook the Empire’ by Nair’s great grandson Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat.

It details the 1924 defamation trial in which Michael O’Dwyer, former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab and the architect of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, sued Nair who had criticised British atrocities in Punjab in his book.