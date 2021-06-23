Puri: Lord Alarnath temple at Brahmagiri town in Puri district will remain out of bounds for devotees during ‘Anabasar’ rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings this year, a district administration official said Wednesday.

According to Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahoo, Puri district administration has decided to clamp prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in around the famous Vaishnavite shrine in order to prevent devotees from thronging the temple for darshan.

A meeting of the district-level officials, the temple servitors and local tehsildar was held in this regard Tuesday evening.

Also read: Syllabuses for Class IX, X to be reduced by 30% this year: Odisha S&ME Minister

“Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will remain in force from the Anabasar period till Rath Yatra. Police forces will be deployed along with an additional magistrate. Barricades will be erected around the temple. I appeal the public to cooperate with the administration for the smooth conduct of rituals,” the sub-collector said.

Meanwhile, Alarnath temple will open at 4.00am for daily rituals. The ‘Mangala Alati’ ritual will begin thereafter, followed by ‘Abakasha’ and’ Ballava Dhupa’ rituals, a senior servitor of the temple said.

‘Sakala Dhupa’ will be conducted at 12.00noon which will be followed by ‘Pahuda’ at 3.00pm. ‘Sandhya Alati’ will start at 6.00pm and ‘Sandhya Dhupa’ at 8.00pm. Likewise, ‘Bada Singhara Besha’ of Lord Alarnath will be performed at 9.30pm, the servitor added.

PNN