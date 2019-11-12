New Delhi: They have been spotted again. Actor Alia Bhatt, who is allegedly dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen having dinner with him and his mother Neetu Kapoor. The picture, once it hit the social media platforms immediately went viral. Not only this picture, there are others of the trio that are doing rounds on the social media.

In the picture, Alia Bhatt sporting a red top can be seen smiling broadly as she leans on Neet Kapoor’s shoulder. It should be stated here that Alia is looking very pretty in red while Neetu Kapoor once more symbolises eternal grace in a classic black outfit. Ranbir Kapoor also stands out in in a plain white t-shirt.

It should be stated here that earlier this year, Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of Alia and Ranbir together from the Filmfare Awards and she captioned the post: “And moments like these make you forget all the stress. Congratulations so proud and happy.”

Alleged news about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s romance started doing the rounds after the two attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception in Mumbai last year. Since then the two of them together have been seen a number of times in public. In fact Alia accompanied Ranbir when the latter went to visit an ailing Rishi Kapoor in New York last December.

Other than Brahmastra, other upcoming films with Alia in the lead role are Karan Johar’s Takht, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir who was last seen in Sanju, will next be seen in Brahmastra and Shamshera.

In Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

PNN & Agencies