Mumbai: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared the look of actress Alia Bhatt as Sita in his upcoming film RRR. The release of the picture also marks Alias birthday on Monday.

In the image, Alia wears a green saree paired with vintage puff-sleeved brocade red blouse. The filmmaker described the character as strong-willed.

“Strong-willed and resolvent SITA’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie,” Rajamouli tweeted.

Alia shared the same picture and captioned it with a heart emoji on Instagram.

The much-awaited RRR boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR along with Hindi film stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The period drama revolves around the fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports suggest the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.