Mumbai: Veteran actress Soni Razdan has penned a heart melting note for her actress-daughter Alia Bhatt, who turned 27 Sunday. Soni Sunday took to Instagram, where she shared two throwback photographs of Alia as a toddler.

She captioned the image: “Happy Birthday my baby girl! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course, these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But, once a mother as they say… all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety.”

Soni added: “So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do.

“This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that! Lots of love always and always… Mama.”

On the acting front, Alia will next be seen in “Brahmastra”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film, a fantasy adventure, is directed by Ayan Mukerji.