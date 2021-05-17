Kolkata: All the four arrested, three Trinamool Congress MLAs and a former TMC minister got bail Monday after a hearing at the special CBI court here. Among the three TMC MLAs arrested in the morning, there were two ministers – Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee. The third TMC MLA Madan Mitra was also a former minister in the first TMC-led government in West Bengal.

The fourth arrested Sovan Chatterjee does not belong to any political party at present. He had joined the BJP after quitting the TMC a couple of years back. However, he failed to adjust and also left the BJP just before the West Bengal Assembly elections this year.

The decision to grant bail to the four must have come as a huge embarrassment to the powers who had allegedly tried to ruffle the TMC.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee represented the three arrested in the special CBI court. He questioned the CBI’s decision to arrest the three TMC MLAs when two others – namely Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy – were left disturbed even though they have also been named part of the sting operations. Incidentally Roy switched allegiance to the BJP a few years back while Adhikari joined the saffron party early this year.

Amid the BJP’s debacle in the West Bengal polls, Adhikari was the only shining beacon. He defeated Mamata Banerjee by a slender margin in the Nandigram Assembly constituency.

