New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Friday announced that the NEET-UG re-examination will be held June 21, and said the medical entrance exam will be computer-based test from next year onwards as part of reforms in view of allegations of irregularities linked to it.

Addressing a press conference, Pradhan said the government’s “topmost priority” remains students and their future. He said strict action is being taken against irregularities found in the conduct of the NEET-UG.

“Our topmost priority is the future of the students. We will not let malpractice happen this time. The government is with you,” he said.

NEET-UG held May 3 was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process.

He said the issue came to light after objections were received through the National Testing Agency (NTA) grievance system regarding alleged overlaps with “guess papers”, following which a inquiry was initiated.

“The process began on May 8 and continued through May 8, 9, 10 and 11. When we got clarity and were confirmed that questions had gone out. We took the decision May 12 in the interest of students,” he said.

“Immediately, discussions were held, and both the NTA and the government, along with the Higher Education Department, initiated a preliminary inquiry. The matter was then handed over to the concerned agencies of the Government of India,” he said.

The minister said the government had handed over the case to the CBI and expressed confidence in the probe.

“CBI has rightly said… no one will be spared. Whether someone is within the NTA or outside it, no one will be spared,” he said.

“CBT (computer-based test) mode of exam is comparatively better than OMR. It is a bit protected. Cybercrime has become a big world in itself. There are challenges, however, we will have to trust the system of our country,” the minister said.

The press conference comes after a high-level meeting was held late Thursday evening at the Pradhan’s residence to review preparations for conducting the exam afresh.