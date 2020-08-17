New Delhi: Six Indian men’s hockey team players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, have recovered from COVID-19. The six hockey players will be discharged from a Bangalore hospital Monday evening.

According a source close to the team, Manpreet, defenders Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar have tested negative for the disease. The others who had been admitted and also tested negative are goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak and striker Mandeep Singh. All their vital signs are normal. The hockey players tested positive for the infection between August 10 and 12.

“All the hockey players have completely recovered from COVID-19 and will be discharged this (Monday) evening,” the source said.

Although asymptomatic, Mandeep was the first to be shifted to the SS Sparsh Multi-speciality Hospital in Bangalore. This was done by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) after a dip in his blood oxygen level. Later, Manpreet and four other players were also moved to the same hospital as a precautionary measure.

The training camps for both the men and women teams will begin in Bangalore from Wednesday. However, the six recovered players will have to serve some more time in isolation before they join their teammates.

Currently, 33 male and 24 female hockey players are in Bangalore for the camp. The light intensity national camp is expected to continue till September 30.

“As per the Karnataka government guidelines the recovered players will have to live in isolation for a week to 10 more days. Then they can resume practice,” the source said.

All the women players tested negative in the on-arrival tests conducted by SAI.

PTI