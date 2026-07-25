Baripada: The Mayurbhanj district administration has transferred all teaching and non-teaching staff of Kakabandha Ashram School in Rasagobindapur block, more than three months after the death of a student following a suspected food poisoning incident.

An order issued by the District Collector’s office July 21 transferred seven employees to other government schools and hostels, while new faculty have been posted to the residential school. They have been directed to join their new assignments immediately.

The incident occurred April 14, when 152 students of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development Department-run Ashram School reportedly fell ill after consuming suspected contaminated food.

They were admitted to the Rasagobindapur Community Health Centre. One student, Rupali Besra, was later shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, where she died during treatment. Her death sparked protests by villagers, who staged road blockades and demonstrations outside the school.

During the unrest, a mob allegedly assaulted teachers, staff and police personnel, prompting the deployment of additional security forces.

The incident also triggered political protests before the state government announced financial assistance for the bereaved family, helping restore normalcy.