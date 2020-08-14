Bhubaneswar: Twin city Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi along with senior officials of Commissionerate Police Saturday reviewed the security arrangements at the Exhibition Ground where the state-level Independent Day celebrations will take place Sunday.

A dog squad of Odisha Police made a thorough scan of the ground for any explosives materials.

The state government had earlier announced that Independent Day celebrations would be a low-key affair this year in view of Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 100 guests including Covid warriors will be allowed to be present at the ground during the flag hoisting programme by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The guests present at will obey all the Covid-19 guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing at the venue. None will be allowed to enter the ground without mask.

DCP Umashankar Dash said that the city police force along with four additional DCPs, 10 ACPs, 12 Inspectors, and 20 SIs will be in charge of the security of the ground. The weekend shutdown has been relaxed till 11am Saturday for the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Independence Day celebrations here. The directions regarding the traffic restrictions and diversions will be in force on Madhusdan Marg, stretching from Unit-IV to Ram Mandir square, and the areas in its periphery.