New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (EAM) delivered a bold critique of Western attitudes towards democracy during the Munich Security Conference Saturday.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled ‘Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience,’ EAM Jaishankar remarked, “There was a time, I’ve to say this in all honesty, where the West treated democracy as a Western characteristic and was busy encouraging non-democratic forces in the Global South. It still does. Everything you value at home, you don’t practice abroad.”

He also reflected on the vibrancy of India’s elections. “The mark on my index finger is a mark of a person who just voted. We just had an election in my state. Last year, we had a national election. In Indian elections, 2/3rd of national voters vote. We count the votes in a single day and nobody disputes the results after it is announced. Today, in the modern era, 20 per cent more voters vote than they did decades ago,” he remarked.

The EAM emphasised that despite global concerns, “we are voting well, we are optimistic about democracy.”

“The message is that somehow democracy is in trouble globally, and I will have to disagree with it. We are voting well, we are optimistic about democracy and for us, democracy has actually delivered.”

Jaishankar defended India’s democratic model, noting that the country’s choice to adopt democracy after Independence was rooted in its consultative and pluralistic society.

“India chose a democratic model after Independence, it chose that model because we had fundamentally a consultative, pluralistic society,” he explained.

On social media, Jaishankar shared his thoughts on the panel, writing, “Started the #MSC2025 with a panel on ‘Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience’. Joined PM @jonasgahrstore, @ElissaSlotkin, and @trzaskowski_. Highlighted India as a democracy that delivers. Differed with the prevailing political pessimism. Spoke my mind on foreign interference.”

Taking place in Munich, Germany the Munich Security Conference 2025, is a global forum for discussing international security.

IANS