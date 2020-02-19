Hyderabad: Southern superstar Allu Arjun’s latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo became an instant hit on release, and the a song from the film, “Botta Bomma”, has become a blockbuster on TikTok.

On the short video-making platform, hashtag #bottabomma currently enjoys 36 million views, while #buttobommasong has 1.3 million views.

TikTok users are seen performing the superhit hook step from the number.

In fact, Allu Arjun himself has become a fan of some the fan videos of the song. February 10, he shared a video of his choice where a fan can be seen dancing on the track. The actor said that it “was the most heart touching one of all” the #ButtaBomma videos.

“This was the most heart touching one of all the #ButtaBomma Videos. I felt so happy to see that music takes us farrr beyond our limits. #Inspiring,” Allu Arjun wrote alongside the video, which continues to trend well after a week.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an action-drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan.

According to a report, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which hit screens January 12, 2020, has collected over a whopping Rs 250 crore, and counting.