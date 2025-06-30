Jammu: As preparations for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 enter the final stages, devotees from across India and abroad began arriving early Monday morning at Saraswati Dham to collect their tickets for the annual pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin July 3.

Despite recent incidents, including a terror attack near Pahalgam, pilgrims stood firm in their resolve to undertake the sacred journey.

Speaking to IANS, many expressed unwavering faith in India’s security forces and emphasised that fear would not deter them from fulfilling their spiritual aspirations.

Shakshdeep Jha, who arrived from Mumbai with a group of 15 pilgrims, shared his excitement, saying, “I am very happy to be here. We will carry on the Yatra through the Pahalgam route.”

When asked about any apprehensions following the recent attack, he replied firmly, “We do not fear anything. Our forces are there to protect us. Till we have our forces, we can go anywhere without any fear. People should come here in large numbers without any fear.”

Another pilgrim, Deepak Sharma from Uttar Pradesh, spoke of his determination despite the rainy weather.

“Even though it’s raining here, we are very excited to be here. Right now, we will collect our tickets and proceed for the Yatra through the Pahalgam route,” he said.

He added that the large turnout of pilgrims would send a message of unity and resilience, “a slap on the faces of terrorists.”

Maya Kaul, another devotee, echoed similar sentiments. “We are six people here and will go through Pahalgam. We are very confident in our forces, and there is no need to be afraid of anything. I urge people to come in large numbers to the Amarnath Yatra.”

Among those standing in long queues amid the heavy rain was a group of 120 people from Bihar.

A devotee from Darbhanga said, “We are so excited to be here. We cannot express our joy. All the arrangements are very nice. We have all our belief in the Indian Army, and we are confident that they will ensure this Yatra goes smoothly.”

Kajal Wangmare from Maharashtra said she had been standing in line since 3 a.m. “It’s raining; however, we are just happy to be here. We know that we will have a very good pilgrimage and will take along happy memories with us,” she told IANS.

Vikramjeet from Delhi also shared his thoughts, saying, “We are very excited. I also want to give a message to the people that there is no need to be afraid. The arrangements here are very nice, and we are not facing any problems. We believe in our Army, and we are not afraid of anything.”

Meanwhile, security forces Monday carried out an extensive joint mock drill along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, as part of final preparations ahead of the annual Yatra.

The exercise was aimed at ensuring the safety and preparedness of the security forces and civil administration ahead of the pilgrimage.

Buses were sent under full security cover during the drill to test the readiness and coordination of various security units.

The exercise simulated emergency scenarios such as landslides and other natural disasters, with a focus on prompt response, evacuation, and medical aid for stranded pilgrims.

The simulation involved rescuing trapped vehicles, providing immediate first aid to the injured, and coordinating swift relief through integrated efforts by disaster response and security teams.

According to officials, the first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Jammu base camp June 2. The Yatra will commence the next day via both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

IANS