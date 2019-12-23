San Francisco: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were spotted on a holiday in Italy alongside Dasha Zhukova in St Barth.

Bezos in a blue shirt with black shorts and Sanchez in a white t-shirt and multi-colored shorts was seen relaxing along with the Russian-American businesswoman, a report said.

The billionaire and his 50-year-old former news anchor partner looked comfortable as they walked in a crowded area on the Mediterranean island. She was also seen sporting a large ring on her right hand.

The couple was seen vacationing together in Venice and enjoying a boat trip earlier.

They have been seen spending some quality time in the ‘City of Canals’. They were on a romantic stroll and also seen canoodling aboard a luxury yacht among billionaire friends.

The couple went public with their relationship July 14 when they attended the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final together, sitting just three rows behind Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

In July, the Amazon CEO met Sanchez’ two sons — Nikko Gonzalez, 18, and Evan Whitesell, 13.

Bezos himself shares four children with his former wife Mackenzie.