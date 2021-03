Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sunday presented police officer Sachin Vaze before a court here in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai.

Waze was brought to the court in south Mumbai after being taken to a local hospital for his medical examination, an official said.

The NIA arrested Vaze on Saturday night for his alleged involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle on Carmichael Road near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia February 25, an agency spokesperson said.

Vaze was summoned at the agency’s Mumbai office at Cumballa Hill in south Mumbai around 11.30 am on Saturday to record his statement.

The spokesperson said Vaze was arrested under Sections of IPC and Explosive Substances Act after being questioned by NIA officials for around 12 hours.

PTI