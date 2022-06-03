Los Angeles: Elaine Bredehoft, Amber Heard’s attorney in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp, opened up about the verdict in a no-hold-barred conversation with Savannah Guthrie on the NBC network’s ‘Today’ show.

She said Heard will “absolutely” want to appeal the jury’s decision that was in favour of Depp. “She has some excellent grounds for it,” Bredehoft added, according to ‘Variety’.

“She was demonised here,” Bredehoft added about Heard. “A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused. We weren’t allowed to tell them about the U.K. judgment.”

The attorney was referring to the libel case Depp lost in the United Kingdom. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor sued the popular British red-top tabloid, ‘The Sun’, for calling him a “wife beater” but lost the case.

Bredehoft also shared her belief that the vitriol Heard received on social media during the course of the high-profile trial most likely impacted the jury, reports ‘Variety’. Social media was largely on Depp’s side, according to the attorney, as was evident from the viral TikTok trend in which users widely mocked Heard’s testimonies.

When asked if social media impacted the jury, Bredehoft replied: “Absolutely. Jurors [weren’t supposed to be looking at social media], but how can you not [be aware]? They went home every night. They have families. Their families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There is no way they couldn’t have been influenced.”