Gope: The state government has promised to provide free healthcare to people at all public health institutions starting from primary health centres (PHCs) to medical colleges and hospitals. However, it is observed that it has failed to improve healthcare facilities at many hospitals and could not deliver the services promised including ambulance services.

The Primary healthcare service (PHC) at Gope in Puri district is also facing shortage of ambulance.

According to the locals, there is only one 108 ambulance running since years which is also in a semi-damaged state. One side of the back door of ambulance is broken. The patients were witnessed carrying in the broken ambulance several times. In fact, the patients are facing multiple problems during winters and monsoons.

People have expressed dissatisfaction over the situation. Locals demanded new 108 ambulances. The critical shortage of ambulances is one of the issue plaguing state-run emergency medical services.

When contacted the healthcare administrative officer Siba Prasad Mangraj, he said he will soon consult with the senior officials and take measures for the repair of the existing ambulance.

PNN