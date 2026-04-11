Dhenkanal: An ambulance attendant was killed, and the driver critically injured after a private ambulance rammed into a truck on National Highway 55 near Haladiabahal under Motanga police limits in Dhenkanal district Saturday morning.

According to reports, ambulance was returning to Angul after dropping a patient in Bhubaneswar when it collided with the truck on the roadside. The impact left the vehicle completely damaged.

The injured driver was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, while the attendant died in the accident.

Police have reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.