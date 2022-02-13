Bahanaga: At least two persons died after an ambulance and a trailer truck had a head-on collision near Dandakali temple on NH-16 under Khantapada police limits in Balasore district Saturday.

Some others were injured in the accident. According to reports, the ambulance was returning from Cuttack to Kolkata.

The driver of the ambulance lost control over the vehicle which hit the divider near Dandakali temple and collided with an upcoming trailer truck. The driver died on the spot while its helper was critically injured.

However, he died on way to the Balasore DHH. The trailer driver, critically injured, has been identified as Upendra Nayak (25) of Mangalpur in Jajpur district.

The deceased ambulance driver and helper are yet to be identified.

