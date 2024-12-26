Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to Odisha from December 28, during which he will hold an interactive meeting with BJP leaders and workers and attend several other events, a senior party leader said Thursday.

BJP’s Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar said that Shah will arrive in Bhubaneswar December 28 night and stay till the evening of December 29.

Shah will attend a programme of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and interact with BJP MPs, MLAs and workers at an event in Kalinga Stadium December 29.

Shah will also virtually attend from Bhubaneswar an important meeting of BJP state unit presidents, organisational secretaries, in-charges, deputy-in-charges, and national office bearers from across the country, he said.

Replying to a query, Tomar said there was no plan for Shah to visit Sambalpur though it was scheduled earlier.

Shah had last visited Odisha from November 30 to December 1 to attend the DGP-IGP conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Odisha January 9 to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Bhubaneswar. He will again visit the state January 28 to inaugurate the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha’ investors’ meet.

PTI