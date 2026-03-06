Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Bhubaneswar airport Friday. He reached the city in an Air Force aircraft and was welcomed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and State BJP president Manmohan Samal.

Shah has scheduled separate programmes in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Paradip. He will also attend the 57th Raising Day and foundation day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Munduli.

According to an updated schedule released by the Home Ministry, Shah will travel from Bhubaneswar airport to Munduli via BSF helicopter. He is expected to reach Munduli at 10:55 a.m. to participate in the CISF celebrations. He will return to Munduli at 1:35 p.m. and visit the Paradip IFFCO unit, where he will inaugurate the sulfuric acid plant.

Shah will then return to Bhubaneswar to lay the foundation stone for NFSCY and CFSL buildings at 3:55 p.m. Later, he will attend a state-level programme on three new laws at the IDCO exhibition ground. He is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 7:30 p.m.