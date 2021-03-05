Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan is one of those actors who is an avid social media user.

Sometimes he shares old memories and sometimes he answers the questions of his fans.

However, it is also true that Big B also receives a lot of abuse from trolls.

Recently, Amitabh was the subject of trolling again for a tweet on the ongoing Test match between India and England.

Crediting a fan, Amitabh took to his Twitetr handle to post a ‘strange coincidence’.

“Todays date 4.3.,’21 .. 4 3 2 1 .. and a coincidence .. In the test today India v England .. Axar took 4. Ashwin took 3. Siraj took 2. Sundar took 1 .. 4 3 2 1 ..” from Rafiq B Sh ,” he wrote.

One User wrote, ‘Thank you sir, my fan’s regulator has 4 3 2 1 …’

One user shared a meme from the film Phir Hera Pheri featuring the words “Utha le re deva utha le.”

On professional front, Amitabh wil be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund. Before his eye surgery, the actor was busy with the shooting of MayDay, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.