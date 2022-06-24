Hyderabad: The release of Chor Bazaar, the newest film starring Akash Puri, has been generating a lot of buzz for its tribute to megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

A tweet from Amitabh Bachchan regarding one of the songs in Chor Bazaar has caught the attention of all.

The movie ‘Chor Bazaar’ has a special song devoted to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, that is titled ‘Bachchan Saab Fan Anthem’, in which Akash Puri plays Amitabh’s diehard fan.

The tune of ‘Bachchan Saab Fan Anthem’ has been made available as a tribute to the illustrious actor.

Amitabh Bachchan himself has discussed the song.

Earlier on Thursday, Amitabh tweeted, “uffff.. what to say.. this is very gratifying.. my love and respect,” in response to a user’s tweet about the song.

uffff .. what to say .. this is so gratifying .. my love and respect .. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/5X0BRlVRgK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 23, 2022

Directed by Jeevan Reddy of ‘George Reddy’ fame, the movie has Gehna Sippy as the female lead in Chor Bazaar.