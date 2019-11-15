Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra has said that he drew inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s performances in order to essay his larger-than-life role in the upcoming Marjaavaan.

“You don’t do larger-than-life things in real life. I am fighting with 10 people at the same time and I am breaking things (in the film). I have been a fan of (Amitabh) Bachchan saab or Shah Rukh (Khan) sir, who have played such roles successfully in their careers. I have taken inspiration from them, so that we can do something interesting in our zone,” Sidharth Malhotra said while interacting with the media to promote Marjaavaan along with co-actor Riteish Deshmukh and the film’s director Milap Zaveri.

“I think the things that you do in a film should look convincing and believable to the audience when they watch a film,” added Sidharth.

Marjaavaan tells the story of Raghu (Sidharth Malhotra) and Zoya (Tara Sutaria) whose world is turned upside down by a vertically-challenged gang leader (Riteish Deshmukh) with harmful intentions. Sidharth plays a larger-than-life character in the film.

Sidharth, talking about the audience response to trailer and songs of Marjaavaan, said: “I am excited with the kind of response the trailer and the songs is getting from the audience. Our film’s core is a love story, so when people appreciate the love songs of the film that means they are keen to accept the love story. I hope large number of people watch our film when it releases November 15.”

Sidharth’s last few films such as Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Aiyaary and Jabariya Jodi haven’t worked at the box-office though a couple of them have received critical acclaim. Sidharth, however, stated that he is not really nervous ahead of the release of Marjaavaan.

“You have to move forward with every release and you shouldn’t think much about your past release, whether it was a success or a failure. I think every Friday comes with new energy, a different script and a different story,” stated Sidharth.

“I have learnt this lesson over the years. I think there is lesser fear of the unknown now. I have seen both extremes, so I am better prepared and more focused and energised for my next release, where I am breaking people’s bones and hearts in the film,” added the actor.

