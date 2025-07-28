Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture of an old cinema hall ticket for his 1970 blockbuster Sholay and revealed that the cost was just Rs. 20.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared a string of images from his weekly meet and greet with his fans outside his Mumbai mansion and along with that he also shared a picture of a “preserved” Sholay ticket.

He wrote on his blog: “The SHOLAY ticket… kept and preserved, just defeated whatever has been expressed a few lines above .. Rs 20 !! the price .. !!!!!?? (sic).”

The thespian was stunned to know that it is the price of an “aerated drink” in theatres nowadays.

“I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in Theatre Halls nowadays .. is that a fact ?? So much to say , but say not… affection and love (sic).” he wrote.

Sholay, an epic action-adventure film, is directed by Ramesh Sippy. The film is about two criminals, Veeru and Jai, hired by a retired police officer to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh.

The megastar also spoke about the mysterious power of late-night hours for creativity and introspection and said that amidst noise and solitude, the mind often finds its sharpest clarity.

“It be the silence of the hour when the awakening occurs .. .. mysterious is it not .. the waken be the ideal for the late hour .. Many theories exist on this and two that stand out is – the ability to hear what you write ; and the isolation in the presence of noise .. seemingly unendorsed opinion or express , but strangely in the midst of cacophony the creative or the mind that thinks, excels .. at times the best .. (sic).”

He added: “Excess is a cess that is desired to be seized, else it absorbs the activities of mind and body and the senses .. disposed utilities has been a leaning for some .. storing of utilities has been the learning from some .. which some to be accepted and executed is the excess that cesses the mind and and body .. and the regret in the other is the pain of not doing the ‘do’ ..(sic).”