Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture cuddling a puppy, whom he tagged as his “new companion on set”.

Bachchan posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen holding the puppy in his arms.

“My new companion on set.. cozy and comfortable in my arms.. wanted so much to bring her home.. but,” he wrote as caption.

The veteran actor did not share what he was shooting for or what the puppy was doing on the set. Just a few days back, the thespian was shooting with a dog, whom he lovingly called his “co-star”.

The actor currently has Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund, MayDay, Goodbye and a remake of the Hollywood film The Intern coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.