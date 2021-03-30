Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University has been ranked fourth among the Indian universities in the 2020 Academic Ranking of World Universities by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy. The AMU figures in the bracket of 801-900 ranking of all universities while among Indian institutions, it holds the eighth place on the matrix including Indian Institute of Science, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur.

AMU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor congratulated the faculty members and students for the achievement and for their unrelenting efforts to take the university to the zenith of success.

“The AMU fraternity deserves congratulations for its resolve to take the university ahead while steadily pushing aside impediments caused by the Covid19 pandemic over the last year. It is gratifying to see the university emerge as a top-notch centre of higher learning,” he added.

Prof M Salim Beg, Chairman, AMU Ranking Committee said that the SganghaiRanking 2020 has ranked AMU better than several top universities of the country and it figures in the list just after the University of Calcutta, University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University, which is a matter of satisfaction for the AMU fraternity.

AMU has also been chosen as the Institute of Repute (IoR) and it has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for the city of Moradabad and Khurja to work as a technical partner and provide technical assistance to the urban local board under the guidance of Sohail Ayub, a professor in the varsity’s department of Civil Engineering.

The MoUs have been signed between different urban local bodies, state pollution control boards and IoRs for executing multiple actions on ground to implement city-specific plans in 132 cities under the Central government’s ‘National Clean Air Programme (NACP).

The IoRs such as IITs, NITs, CSIR, scientific bodies and the AMU will help these non-attainment cities as knowledge partners.