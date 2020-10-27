Washington: Amy Coney Barrett was formally sworn in Tuesday as the US Supreme Court’s ninth justice. Her oath administered in private by Chief Justice John Roberts. Amy Coney Barrett’s first votes on the court could include two big topics that have affected the man who appointed her.

The Supreme Court is weighing a plea from President Donald Trump to prevent the Manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns. It is also considering appeals from the Trump campaign and Republicans to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County filed legal papers at the court Tuesday arguing that Barrett should not take part in the Pennsylvania case. It’s not clear if she will vote in the pending cases, but she will make that call.

Barrett was confirmed Monday by the Senate in a 52-48 virtual party line vote. She is expected to begin work as a justice Tuesday after taking the second of two oaths required of judges by federal law. No justice has assumed office so close to a presidential election or immediately confronted issues so directly tied to the incumbent president’s political and personal fortunes.

Barrett at 48 is the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas joined the court in 1991 at age 43.