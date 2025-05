Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Friday paid respects to Murali Naik, a soldier from the state who lost his life in the “defence of the country”.

The chief minister noted that Naik hailed from Gorantla mandal in Sri Satyasai District.

"It is saddening to hear of the loss of life of a soldier named Murali Nayak from Gorantla Mandal, Penukonda Assembly Constituency, Sri Sathya Sai District in the defence of the country. Tributes to the martyr Murali Nayak who laid down his life for the country. I express my… pic.twitter.com/Vrbj7RdPW1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2025

“My homage to martyr Murali Naik, who sacrificed his life for the country. I extend my deep sympathies to his family members,” said Naidu in a post on ‘X’.

PTI