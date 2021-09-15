Pottangi: Although a case regarding Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s claims on territorial jurisdiction over Kotia panchayat under this block in Koraput district is sub-judice in the Supreme Court, the latter continues to intrude into different villages of the panchayat in utter disregard of the apex court, a report said.

Officials of various departments in Andhra Pradesh are regularly visiting Kotia panchayat and explaining the benefits of various welfare schemes launched by the Andhra government to the residents.

They are trying to lure people by including their names in various welfare schemes of the neighbouring state. The matter came to the fore after Andhra Pradesh officials accompanied by their police organised a public hearing camp at Neredibalsa village, Monday.

The camp was held on the verandah of the ITDA meeting building. People welcomed the Andhra officials on their arrival and highlighted their drinking water problem, dilapidated road condition, lack of bus service and healthcare issues as well as education facilities before them.

According to reports, the officials accompanied by police officials of their state are trying to address the problems of the local people by holding public hearing camps at regular intervals.

This has brought them closer to the people and instilled a sense of confidence among regarding the eagerness of the Andhra government to uplift their lot.

During these camps locals also highlighted their problems by submitting written complaints to them. As part of their move, the Vizianagaram district administration has appointed a full-time senior police official for Kotia panchayat.

The official was identified as Circle Inspector Rohin Pathi for Kotia panchayat. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government is making all efforts to keep the Kotia panchayat under its jurisdiction.

Recently, they have announced delivery of rations at the doorsteps of people, while the police officials have started organising public hearing camps in the panchayat from September 6.

