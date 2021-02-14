Patangi: Nullifying all efforts of the Koraput district administration and the Odisha government, the stubborn Andhra Pradesh government not only conducted the panchayat elections in Phatusineri village of Kotia panchayat but also announced the results Saturday.

Sedha Rapokami (Himirika), a resident of Phatusineri village of Kotia panchayat under Patangi block has been elected as the sarpanch. According to returning officer, A Janarddan Rao, Sedha has won the election defeating Kondapali Paidi of the same village.

The election was conducted at an under construction church in the village. For the elections in eight wards, eight booths were set up. Out of 1,025 voters of these wards, 617 exercised their voting rights. Of them, 309 were males and the remaining 308 were females. The voting started at 6.30am and continued till 1.35pm. The election results were declared after 2.00pm.

The efforts of Koraput district administration to stop the elections have gone in vain. The district administration had done several people-oriented works and organised cultural programmes to desist Phatusineri villagers from taking part in the elections. But nothing worked in its favour.

PNN