Pottangi: The neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh has again entered the Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block in the Koraput district, continuing a pattern of repeated incursions.

The latest incident occurred Friday, reigniting local resentment over Andhra’s ongoing activities inside Odisha’s border villages.

According to reports, Andhra authorities have been frequently entering the disputed Kotia region and attempting to influence residents through various government programmes.

Despite repeated alerts, Odisha’s block administration has allegedly limited its response to preparing reports and forwarding them to district officials, drawing criticism that it is attempting to shift responsibility.

A medical team from the Tonam PHC under Andhra’s Salur Mandal (block), led by Dr Ajay Kumar, entered Tala Ganjeipadar village in Kotia panchayat and organised a health camp Friday.

The team conducted health examinations and distributed free medicines to residents.

Upon receiving information, Pottangi BDO Ramakrushna Nayak reached the village and held discussions with the Andhra medical personnel, instructing them to leave Odisha territory immediately.

The Andhra team subsequently vacated Tal Ganjeipadar.

The BDO also addressed local residents, informing them that the primary health centre located at the Kotia panchayat headquarters under Odisha jurisdiction is well-equipped with quality medicines and staffed with doctors.

He assured villagers that they could access timely treatment for any health issues nearby.

Nayak cautioned that using different medicines prescribed by two states for the same ailment could pose health risks and urged villagers to rely on the authorised Odisha facility.

For months, Andhra Pradesh has been undertaking periodic incursions into Kotia, conducting government activities before retreating.

Odisha officials, upon receiving alerts, have been stopping these events but have not taken actions that significantly deter future attempts.

Intellectuals in the region argue that merely sending Andhra officials back has had no appreciable impact on preventing further intrusions.