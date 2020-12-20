Jeypore: Even though the border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh continues at several places in Koraput, the neighbouring state Saturday afternoon laid a blacktop road at Sunabeda village under Sambai panchayat under Pottangi block here.

This has triggered fresh controversy in the bordering villages.

On being informed by local villagers about the fresh development, Pottangi additional tehsildar took stock of the road laying work.

Notably, in a welcome development last December 3, authorities from bordering districts of the two states held talks at a border post to resolve the prolonged issue.

A team of Koraput district administration represented Odisha, while another team of Visakhapatnam district administration represented Andhra Pradesh in the meeting.

GPS mapping of the border is being carried out in lines with the Madras Presidency map and a joint survey for this has also started.

The officials of the two states had then agreed not to undertake any developmental activity until the boundaries are demarcated. The Andhra Pradesh government, however, has violated the agreement by laying the road.

PNN