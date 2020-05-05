Bant: In an attempt to do her bit in fight against coronavirus, an anganwadi worker from Bhadrak district donated Rs 10,000 to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The anganwadi worker had received the amount as award money.

According to a source, Purnaprabha Roul, donated the money through block development officer Rebeka Bilung Monday and has since been receiving words of appreciation from various quarters.

Purnaprabha works at Panapadi Anganwadi Centre under Bant block in Bhadrak district. In a state-level felicitation ceremony organised on occasion of International Women’s Day March 8, Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu had felicitated her as one of the best performing anganwadi workers in Bhadrak district. The award carried a certificate, a memento and Rs 10,000.

Seeing people doing something or the other in the fight against coronavirus, she too decided to do something, Roul says.

“I have been visiting door to door to make people aware about the coronavirus. I have also distributed masks stitched by me among the needy ones. It gives me pleasure. I wanted to do something more. That is when the idea of donating my prize amount came to my mind,” she says.

PNN