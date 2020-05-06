Angul: Sixteen shopkeepers in this town were show-caused for failing to maintain social distancing norms while serving customers. Lockdown norms were relaxed here Wednesday to help people buy essential commodities.

Some of the shopkeepers failed to properly implement social distancing rules. So the district administration officials with the help of police closed down the shops. The administration decided to act tough after it got complaints that rules were being flouted in some of the shops. A drive to locate such shops started at around 11.00am Wednesday by a team led by Angul Municipality executive officer, Binod Chandra Panda.

PNN