Boinda: The Handapa primary health centre (PHC) under Kishorenagar block in Angul district has a large number of positions vacant. As a result, the health centre is not functioning properly for which a populace close to 35,000 of seven panchayats are suffering. Among the key positions vacant in the hospital are those of doctors, nurses and maintenance staff. The positions are lying vacant for close to two years. A lone pharmacist is managing the PHC.

The PHC is located along side the Cuttack-Sambalpur National Highway-55. As it is located on the highway, accident victims frequent the hospital on a regular basis. Also all the residents of Handapa, Bileinali, Nakichi, Thelaknali, Urukula, Kataranga and Kanteikulia panchayats depend on this PHC.

“Left with no choice, people even for a minor cold have to go either to Kishorenagar or the district headquarters hospital which is 50 kilometres away. We have taken the matter up with the higher ups on several occasions. But it seems there is none to hear us,” alleged Arakhita Mishra, a Boishina resident.

“Going to Kishorenagar hospital or DHH is time consuming and expensive. As the PHC has no staff nurse, pregnant women and new mothers are facing a lot of problems. Since there is no one to dress the wounds even first aid cannot be provided to accident victims,” alleged others.

Referring to the pathetic condition of the post-mortem facility at the PHC, Handapa sarpanch, Amiya Pradhan said the dead bodies pile up till a doctor comes from another hospital.

“We do not get the free and cheap medicine supplied by the government as the PHC does not function properly,” alleged some local villagers.

Demanding for appointment of a permanent doctor at the PHC, a memorandum was submitted to the district Collector, district chief medical officer (CDMO), Athamallik MLA and the Health Minister April 12, 2018 and April 18, 2019. More than two years have passed, but there has not been any development.

When contacted, CDMO Dr Abhay Kumar Das said he was aware of the situation at the Handapa PHC. “If the Athamallik MLA gives a written order regarding the appointment of a doctor at the PHC, it will be implemented,” said Das.

Athamallik MLA Ramesh Chandra Sai said that he has written letters to the state health ministry to depute doctors to all health centres in Athamallik sub-division. “New doctors will be appointed by April,” he said. “However, I will try and see that a doctor is deputed to the Handapa PHC as early as possible,” he added.

