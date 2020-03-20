Angul: The state government has ordered to open quarantine centres in different panchayats and Sadar sub-divisional schools in Angul district. A total of 235 quarantine centres will be opened in Angul, District Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty said.

Preparations are underway to open quarantine centres in at least one school in each of the 225 panchayats, while two to three homes are to be opened in each urban area. Arrangements will be made in the school which can house hundreds of people and has facilities such as electricity, drinking water, food and toilets.

At first, the facilities will be set up for 300 people at Adarsh ​​Vidyalaya, for 100 at Angul Girls’ High School and for another 100 people at Angul Town High School.

Foreigners and residents from outside the state are expected to leave their homes after 14 days in the quarantine room. If there are any coronavirus symptoms during the stay, arrangements have been made to keep them in the isolation ward opened at the district headquarters hospital (DHH).