Angul: Odisha reported 58 new coronavirus positive cases Sunday morning, the biggest single day-spike so far. Out of this, 13 cases were reported from Angul district, which so far had no known cases.

Angul became the twentieth COVID-affected district in the state.

State Health and Family Welfare Department informed that 11 out of these 13 positive cases are Surat returnees. Of the remaining two, one has a travel history to Maharashtra and the other is a local resident with no travel history.

Notably, with the Sunday spike, the state’s COVID-19 tally stands at 352. Of them, 281 are active cases, 68 have recovered and three have died.

Of the 58 new cases reported Sunday, 29 are from Ganjam, 15 from Balasore, 13 from Angul and one from Mayurbhanj. According to official data, Ganjam’s tally as of Sunday noon stands at 118.

