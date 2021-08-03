Angul: At a time when shrines like Maa Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur district and Maa Biraja temple in Jajpur district have opened their gates for devotees, decision on reopening of religious places is yet to be taken in Angul district.

With the Covid-19 cases started increasing during the second wave; the state government had imposed lockdown from May 5. Thousands of priests and those selling ‘bhog’ had lost their source of earning. However, the temples are open once again.

But not in Angul district.

The residents urged the district administration to take a decision in this regard and allow reopening of the religious places including Maa Hingula temple. They said if devotees follow Covid-19 guidelines inside the temples and shrines, there will not be any problem.

Meanwhile, the district administration is learnt to convene a meeting to decide on reopening of religious places across the district. After coming to know this, people are hopeful that the temples’ doors will reopen in a day or two.

“The Collectors in many districts have already allowed reopening of temples and shrines in their districts. Our Collector should also take similar decision in case of Maa Hingula temple. He should allow reopening of Maa Hingula temple with Covid-19 restrictions,” observed Rajendra Singh, member of Hingula Trust.

Expressing his concern, Hemant Das, an intellectual, said cinema halls and malls have opened. Permission has also been given to organise opera shows. “If they have been allowed, why not religious places?” he asked.

In this regard, district Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said soon a meeting involving the committees of all the religious places will be convened and a decision regarding the reopening of the temples will be taken there.

PNN