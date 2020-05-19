New Delhi: The Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee on Monday recommended banning the use of saliva to shine the ball. This recommendation was done owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a meeting over a video conference Monday, the Anil Kumble-led committee also pushed for another change. It said that two non-neutral umpires should be brought back for all internationals matches.

Safety measures

“We are living through extraordinary times. The recommendations the committee made today (Monday) are interim measures. This will enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game,” Kumble said in an ICC release.

The use of saliva to shine the cricket ball, especially in the red-ball format, is primarily meant for swing bowling. However, the practice is now being seen as a health risk.

The ICC last month contemplated banning the use of saliva as a safety measure in what is expected to be a very different world. However, since the suggestion cropped up, it has thrown the floor open for a fierce debate in the cricket community.

Heated debate

Only time will tell how much of an imbalance between the bat and ball will the whole thing cause. However, fast bowing greats such as Michael Holding and Waqar Younis have already expressed their aversion to the idea.

Earlier Sunday, former India fast bowler Chetan Sharma had said that it is impossible to stop the use of sweat and saliva on the ball. He had said that players lick their lips and then they rub the sweat of their faces with hands. The hands then hold the ball and hence germs can easily be transferred. It would be better to put the players through quarantine before allowing them to play.

Non-neutral umpires

Another notable point discussed in the meeting was re-introduction of two non-neutral umpires in bilateral series.

The recommendations will be put before the ICC Board for ratification.

Agencies