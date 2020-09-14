Mumbai: Famous actress Ankita Lokhande is in the news these days because of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She is raising her voice on social media every day to bring justice to Sushant’s family. Ankita is the former girlfriend of the deceased actor. Apart from all this, Ankita is also in the discussion due to her current boyfriend.

Ankita’s boyfriend’s name is Vicky Jain. These two are often spotted together. Not only this, pictures and videos of Ankita and Vicky also go viral on social media. Recently an intimate video of Ankita and Vicky went viral on the internet. In the video, Ankita is seen kissing Vicky in front of everyone.

Currently, Ankita is demanding justice for her former boyfriend Sushant and for his family these days.

These days Ankita is actively trying to seek justice for her former boyfriend Sushant and his family. At the same time, she has also been very critical of actress Rhea Chakraborty who is at the centre stage of the controversy. In the past, Ankita had targeted Rhea on social media. In response, Rhea’s friend and girlfriend of Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, slammed Ankita.

Shibani had said that Ankita is doing this to gain popularity. Ankita also responded to Shibani’s statement. Ankita wrote on Instagram,”2 seconds of fame.”

“This phrase got me thinking today. Coming from a tier 2 city and belonging to a humble background, I had no fancy education to show for myself. I entered the television industry in the year 2004 with a show called Zee Cine Star Ke Khoj. But my real journey began in 2009 with the show ‘PAVITRA RISHTA’ which went on till 2014. I would be doing an injustice if I don’t mention that it was among one of the best shows for 6 consecutive years with the highest GEC TRP on television till date.

“Fame is only a byproduct of the love and warmth that an actor receives from the masses. Along with all the viewers, I, too still feel connected to the character of ‘ARCHANA’. Both, my fate and the people have been kind enough to me shower their blessings and love upon me. The aspiration of an actor trying to portray as many different roles and characters as possible, led me to explore. Luckily, I got the opportunity to work in ‘Manikarnika’ as well as ‘Baghi 3’.

“To conclude, I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand.

“Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade?

“Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as ‘GROTESQUE’ .”

It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood.

I am proud to be a television actor.

And if not for anything, I shall always raise my voice for the people I love and care about.

#proudtobeatelevisionactor

#WarriorsRoar4SSR

#justiceforsushant