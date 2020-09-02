Mumbai: More than two and a half months have passed since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput but his loved ones have not forgotten him.

On one hand, while the CBI is investigating Sushant’s death, on the other hand, on social media every day #justiceforSSR trends. Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande is also mourning the actor’s death.

These days she is supporting the late actor’s family in their fight for justice. Recently, Ankita remembered Sushant through a sentimental post.

Ankita shared a video on Instagram. This video is from when Sushant and Ankita were in a relationship and both went on a vacation together. Sushant is seen paragliding in this video. While sharing this video she wrote, “How beautifully expressed and written nats ❤️❤️ adi thanku so much for the memories ❤️ #Sushant u will be missed by all of us and all of ur fans 🖐 #keepflying #Repost @natasha_sharma_redij with @make_repost”

Sushant and Ankita met on the sets of the serial Pavitra Rishta. The two fell in love during the shooting of the show. Sushant also proposed to Ankita in a reality show. The two had also bought two flats together. But their relationship ended due to some unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, the CBI and ED have been probing the alleged suicide case. Earlier, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated in this connection.