Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande went down memory lane and recalled her conversation with late actor and former beau Sushant Singh Rajput about his 2015 film ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’.

Talking to IANS about the world of cinema giving different learnings, producer Sandeep Singh said: “ ‘Mughal-E-Azam’, ‘Mother India’, ‘Do Bigha Zamin’, ‘Deewar’, ‘Mandi’, ‘Mausam’ and ‘Aandhi’ taught us.”

” ‘Satya’ gave us a different world and so did ‘Bandit Queen’, which gave us a completely different world (onscreen).”

Chiming into the conversation, Ankita said: “I just remembered something, when ‘Byomkesh Bakshy‘ released, then Sushant used to say that today people wouldn’t understand the film, but there will be a time when people will understand this kind of cinema.”

‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!’ is directed and co-written by Dibakar Banerjee, which is based on the fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi, created by the Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra home in June 2020 at the age of 34.

The actress strongly believes that the audiences have evolved.

“They want good cinema. People want different kinds of cinema.”

Prior to the conversation, IANS had asked what makes filmmaking daunting.

Sandeep said: “When people start teaching you about whether to make a film or not. It took me a year and a half just to secure a basic signing amount for this film, and people discourage you. They say ‘you would come on the road if you make these kinds of films’.

The producer of Randeep Hooda-starrer ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ added: “People keep telling me all this. So many makers tell me that the films that you make are very boring.

“I take them as positive signs, things take time, slowly slowly people will understand that these kinds of films are required.”

