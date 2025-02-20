Annu Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. He has showcased his versatility as an actor, host, RJ, and comedian, effortlessly fitting into diverse roles. Despite his success today, Kapoor has endured significant struggles to achieve the fame he enjoys.

Annu Kapoor’s Journey

Born February 20, 1956, Kapoor began his career as a stage actor in 1979 and gained recognition with the film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1984). His debut film was Mandi (1983), and he has entertained audiences with his performances for decades.

However, few know about the hardships he faced. Initially aspiring to become an IAS officer, Kapoor was unable to complete his studies. He used to sell tea and lottery tickets to make ends meet and earn the bread for the family. His life took a turn when he joined the National School of Drama (NSD).

Today, Annu Kapoor is a well-established star. Reports suggest his net worth is around Rs 170 crores, though no official figures confirm this. Throughout his career, he has worked in films like Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2, and Jolly LLB 2. He also gained widespread recognition as the host of the reality show Antakshari. Kapoor is now set to appear in Jolly LLB 3.