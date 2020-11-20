Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 1,101 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,101 persons, 102 are from Khordha, 96 from Sundargarh, 89 from Cuttack, 68 from Mayurbhanj, 62 from Bolangir, 60 from Bargarh, 60 from Puri, 58 from Kalahandi, 55 from Jagatsinghpur, 54 from Anugul, 47 from Kendrapara, 44 from Nuapada, 42 from Keonjhar, 37 from Sambalpur, 28 from Bhadrak, 26 from Jajapur, 23 from Dhenkanal, 22 from Baleswar, 14 from Nayagarh, 13 from Ganjam, 13 from Jharsuguda, 11 from Kandhamal, 11 from Nabarangpur, 11 from Sonepur, 10 from Koraput, seven from Boudh, six from Gajapati, six from Malkangiri, four from Deogarh, four from Rayagada and 18 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 3,03,897.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,12,545 with the detection of 757 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,608.