Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 1,550 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 1,550 persons, 355 are from Ganjam,241 from Khurdha,118 from Sundergarh, 99 from Cuttack, 89 from Sambalpur, 72 from Dhenkanal, 64 from Malkangiri, 63 from Balasore, 62 from Kandhamal, 59 from Puri, 41 from Koraput, 39 from Mayurbhanj, 38 from Bhadrak, 32 from Gajapati, 26 from Bolangir, 20 from Rayagada, 18 from Jagatsinghpur, 17 from Jharsaguda, 16 each from Jajpur, Kendrapara and Keonjhar, 15 from Boudh, six each from Nabrangpur, Kalahandi and Nuapada, five each from Bargarh and Sonepur, four from Angul, two from Nayagarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 42,276.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 60,050 with the detection of record 2,924 new cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 343. As many as 1,815 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1109 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

PNN