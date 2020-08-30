Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Sunday said that 2,519 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,519 persons, 419 are from Khordha, 216 from Ganjam, 210 from Puri, 205 from Rayagada, 169 from Koraput, 150 from Mayurbhanj, 129 from Cuttack, 100 from Baleswar, 95 from Nayagarh, 85 from Sambalpur, 84 from Malkangiri, 77 from Bhadrak, 76 from Dhenkanal, 58 from Nabarangpur, 48 from Kandhamal, 45 from Bolangir, 42 from Sundargarh, 40 from Gajapati, 39 from Kendrapara, 38 from Keonjhar, 33 from Sonepur, 28 from Nuapada, 27 from Jagatsinghpur, 25 from Bargarh, 19 from Kalahandi, 12 from Jajpur, seven from Deogarh, four from Boudh and one case from Angul.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 73,233.

As many as 3,014 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 1,00,934, official data suggested Sunday.

Meanwhile, Odisha recorded 12 deaths bringing the death toll to 482.

The state has so far conducted 17,31,556 tests.

PNN